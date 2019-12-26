The authorities are now allegedly involved in the fight that involved Blueface and members of his detail at Los Angeles's Blue Moon Hookah Lounge on December 20th.

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation in relation to assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the fight. Sources say that the "deadly weapons" in question were the feet of the attackers who took on a man who punched the rapper in the face while standing in the VIP area of the lounge.

One man had to be hospitalized by the end of the fight. Sources allege that two people filed a police report after the attack, which caused the LAPD to launch their investigation. They do confirm, however, that Blueface is not named a suspect on the reported charge, but add that that the police want to speak with him due to his involvement.

After the attack first surfaced, Blueface took to social media to upload security footage of the brawl. "

"He might as well be from da set we put cuz on," the rapper captioned the clip as he made reference to the ritual of jumping someone during a gang initiation.