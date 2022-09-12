There was a bit of a fright at this past weekend's Rolling Loud Toronto festival, but the concert continued without any other interruptions. The Hip Hop festival has become a global phenomenon now that it has invaded other countries. We're used to hearing about the annual events in places like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, but this year, we've seen it expand into The Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Toronto. Apparently, Thailand is up next.

Some of the world's most recognized Rap acts have lent their talents to Rolling Loud stages for years, and over the weekend, fans in Toronto flocked by the thousands to Ontario Place to witness it all go down.

However, during the festivities, social media began to light up with reports about a shooting. Initially, the Toronto Police Department took to its official Twitter account to deny the claims of an incident that apparently occurred at the "main stage VIP area."

"Reports of gunshots heard in the area," they wrote, adding that police were on the scene and "confirmed no firearm discharge occurred." They also stated that there were "no reported injuries" and said officers would remain on scene "to ensure public safety." However, it didn't take long for them to change their tune after ending their tweet by saying "all appears in order."

"Police continued their investigation," TPD said. While there were still no reported injuries, the department did state that a shot was fired and a firearm was recovered. They asked for witnesses to come forward but haven't updated with any other information at this time.