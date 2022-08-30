Rolling Loud will be holding its 2023 California festival at Hollywood Park from March 3-5. making it the first music festival to be held at the revamped location. Event organizers made the announcement outside of SoFi Stadium on Tuesday.

“Everywhere we go, we’re in the heart of Hip Hop for that city,” Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud’s co-founder, said during the press conference. “Miami Gardens was where 2 Live Crew kicked off. In New York, we’re in Queens, and countless rappers are from there. Going to Inglewood, it’s the same scenario.”

He continued: “We’re putting forward an Inglewood first policy in our hiring. So when we’re hiring staff for the event we’re looking to hire people from Inglewood first and foremost. With that being said, Rolling Loud delivers a major economic impact, and we’re very excited to bring that here. Every city we go we do over $100 million in local economic impact. Bringing a lot of jobs and a lot pf spending money to the communities we come to, so we hope to do that for the long future here in Inglewood.”

Rolling Loud's last California festival was held in San Bernadino in 2021 and boasted J. Cole, Future, and Kid Cudi as headliners. Headliners for the upcoming return to Los Angeles have yet to be announced.

