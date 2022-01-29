PnB Rock Celebrates "SoundCloud Daze" On New Mixtape

Philly singer PnB Rock has always been tapped into the bubbling young, exciting artists that hip-hop has to offer, no matter the year. Since his ascension in the peak years of SoundCloud's popularity in the mid-2010s, his collaborations with Kodak Black, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Meek Mill and more have showcased his uniquely rich voice and ability to craft catchy hooks.

On Jan. 21, to commemorate the SoundCloud era and continue to uplift rising artists, PnB Rock dropped his new mixtape SoundCloud Daze with newcomers IAYZE, yvngxchris, Yung Fazo and others exclusively on SoundCloud. A week later, he dropped the tape on all streaming platforms, but it only includes 12 of the 14 songs that were on the SoundCloud version.

The two songs only included on SoundCloud are "1st Linked Up" and "Timin," and two of the songs are by PnB Meen and TennisBoyWiLL at the end of the tracklist.

Stream SoundCloud Daze by PnB Rock below, and let us know which song is your favorite in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Lessons (feat. Pasto Flocco)

2. I'm Chosen (feat. Yung Fazo)

3. Main Bitch

4. BALENCI

5. 1st Linked Up (feat. yvngxchris)

6. UP (feat. TennisBoyWiLL)

7. Fury

8. No Skeemz (feat. IAYZE)

9. Told U I'd Be There (feat. TennisBoyWiLL)

10. Lately

11. Timin' (feat. Envy Deric)

12. PnB Meen - In My Zone

13. TennisBoyWiLL - Rewind

14. Still ARounD