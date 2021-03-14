Earlier in the day, we reported that Kirk Franklin's son Kerrion had come forward with allegations regarding being the alleged victim of verbal abuse throughout the years at the hands of his father. Exposing an explicit phone call between father and son, Kerrion shared audio of the tense exchange yesterday (March 13) on his social media. Igniting buzz all across social media, with many shocked at the infamous choir director and gospel artist's behavior, Plies has chimed in on the drama, jokingly taking ownership for Kirk's harmful words.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

"I Gotta Put My Dawg On The Album Now 4real!!!!! He Sounded Just Like Me On That Phone Bih!!!!!!" wrote the Florida rapper on his Twitter account. He completed the tweet with a trio of laughing emojis, adding the hashtag #'AintNoneOfUsPerfect.'

He continued in a second tweet, "That Was NOT My Dawg On That Phone That Was ME!!!!!!#ITakeFullResponsibilityForThoseActions," adding another laughing emoji at the end of his statements. In case you missed it, check out the audio of the testy exchange below.

While Pliesmade light of the situation, many, including Kerrion Franklin himself, are not as amused. Kerrion penned in the caption of the exposé, "I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify."

Kirk has since issued an apology, adding that the family has been in therapy to work out their strained relationship. Kerrion has called out this claim as B.S., saying the gospel star has been inconsistent with going to therapy with him, adding he hasn't been accepted by the family in over 14 years.

