With COVID-19 having become a distressingly active presence in our day-to-day lives, many have turned to the vaccine as a catalyst for a return to normalcy. While many countries already beginning to roll out their vaccination campaigns, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the situation begins to improve. Yet there remain a fair number of people who stand unwilling to vaccinate, citing a variety of reasons -- though a latent distrust of the government seems to be one of the most notable.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Today, Plies -- no stranger to speaking his mind on social media -- took to Instagram to share a few reflections on the vaccine. From the sound of it, the rapper is firmly on board for receiving the coveted shot, seen by many as the light at the end of an otherwise dark tunnel. "I'm getting vaccinated the first chance I get," writes Plies. "How I look @ It I put things in my body everyday I don't know where it come from. If I done trusted the weed man (Who I didn't know), ate from the food truck outside the club, drunk Hennessy & Red Bull & survived. I should be str8."

Despite Plies' best effort at attempting to dispel the stigma some hold toward the vaccine, many commenters proceeded to stand in opposition to the rapper's take. In fact, it's becoming increasingly clear that a growing number of people are harboring anti-vaccine mentalities, and it should be interesting to see how things play out should the government -- or any private company, for that matter -- attempt to make it mandatory. Check out Plies' message to the skeptical below, and sound off if you agree with his position.