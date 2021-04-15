Playboi Carti's Self-Titled Debut Housed The Summer 2017 Hit Record "Magnolia"

Playboi Carti fans are patiently awaiting the release of the deluxe version of Whole Lotta Red. Carti's polarizing sophomore album arrived during the final days of 2020 on Christmas Day, and many fans were caught off-guard by the AWGE artist's huge sonic and stylistic shift following his beloved 2018 cult classic Die Lit.

Long before he became the "King Vamp," however, Playboi Carti was quietly proving that he was one of the most captivating SoundCloud artists to touch a microphone. Four years ago on April 14, the Atlanta artist dropped his long-awaited and highly anticipated self-titled debut mixtape.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Playboi Carti featured several noteworthy tracks, including "Location," "wokeuplikethis*," and "Half & Half," but no song best captures the insane hype surrounding the AWGE artist than "Magnolia." A vibe check in its purest form, "Magnolia" is a perfect representative of Carti's early commercial output and proof that his tendency to value style over substance often pays off.

Revisit "Magnolia" and Playboi Carti by rewatching the triple-platinum single's trippy visuals below.

Quotable Lyrics

In New York I Milly Rock (Ooh)

Hide it in my sock (Woah)

Used to sell rerock (What?)

Runnin' from the cops (Woah)

Shootin' at these opps (Woah)