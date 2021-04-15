mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Playboi Carti's Self-Titled Debut Housed The Summer 2017 Hit Record "Magnolia"

Joshua Robinson
April 15, 2021 16:51
114 Views
40
3
Playboi Carti/AWGE/Interscope RecordsPlayboi Carti/AWGE/Interscope Records
Playboi Carti/AWGE/Interscope Records

Magnolia
Playboi Carti

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Four years ago, Playboi Carti unleashed his self-titled debut mixtape and along with it, the triple-platinum single "Magnolia."


Playboi Carti fans are patiently awaiting the release of the deluxe version of Whole Lotta Red. Carti's polarizing sophomore album arrived during the final days of 2020 on Christmas Day, and many fans were caught off-guard by the AWGE artist's huge sonic and stylistic shift following his beloved 2018 cult classic Die Lit.

Long before he became the "King Vamp," however, Playboi Carti was quietly proving that he was one of the most captivating SoundCloud artists to touch a microphone. Four years ago on April 14, the Atlanta artist dropped his long-awaited and highly anticipated self-titled debut mixtape.

Rapper Playboi Carti performs onstage at the Smokers Club 420 event at The Observatory on April 20, 2017 in Santa Ana, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Playboi Carti featured several noteworthy tracks, including "Location," "wokeuplikethis*," and "Half & Half," but no song best captures the insane hype surrounding the AWGE artist than "Magnolia." A vibe check in its purest form, "Magnolia" is a perfect representative of Carti's early commercial output and proof that his tendency to value style over substance often pays off.

Revisit "Magnolia" and Playboi Carti by rewatching the triple-platinum single's trippy visuals below.

Quotable Lyrics

In New York I Milly Rock (Ooh)
Hide it in my sock (Woah)
Used to sell rerock (What?)
Runnin' from the cops (Woah)
Shootin' at these opps (Woah)

Playboi Carti
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  3
  114
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Playboi Carti
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Playboi Carti's Self-Titled Debut Housed The Summer 2017 Hit Record "Magnolia"
40
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject