Playboi Carti is one of those interesting of artists that draws a passionate response from both fans and haters alike. An acquired taste that challenges listeners to step beyond their comfort zone, there are a great many who adamantly swear by the baby-voiced innovator.

Most recently, Carti came through with his new album Whole Lotta Red, a project that drew influence from both metal and punk. Though it was initially met with disappointment from some of his more vocal listeners, many ultimately came to appreciate the strange and eclectic album. Now, it's reached the point where demand for the Deluxe Edition has heightened, and Rolling Stone recently shed some light on what we can expect from the upcoming return to Whole Lotta Red.

Timothy Norris/WireImage/Getty Images

Alas, it's not exactly the brightest light. Carti opts to keep the details close to his chest, though he does reveal that "the deluxe is part two of a monster album. What they can expect from it is some great music. That’s it.” Hardly a clear indication of what's to come, it does seem to suggest that Carti views both projects as two sides of the same coin, so don't be surprised to see a continuation of sounds explored on Whole Lotta Red. "This sound is something that’s going to be regular and relevant in the future,” he teased. “That’s just part of creating something new. If this is something that people accept right away, how different is it?"

The profile also indicates that Carti has been essentially living in the studio, and has been seemingly doing so since January when work on Whole Lotta Red Deluxe presumably began. Keep an eye out for further details on the project to surface in the near future, and sound off if you're excited to hear another dose of Playboi Carti's experimental stylings.

