NFTs seem to be the thing that everyone is obsessed with these days, even if their practical application seems to be underwhelming. Regardless, people feel as though they can make money from them and as a result, plenty of artists are creating their very own NFTs as a way to generate some extra income. So far, it has worked out quite well with various NFTs selling for millions of dollars.

Now, Playboi Carti is teaming up with renowned artist RHYMEZLIKEDIMEZ for an NFT of an infamous animation from Carti's Die Lit era. This animation features a colorful look at Carti in a car aiming a gun in the air all while Die Lit goes off in the background. On Instagram, RHYMEZLIKEDIMEZ announced the NFT and just how excited he is about it.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

"I’m honored to announce that we’re dropping an official Rhymez X @playboicarti NFT featuring an official song from Die Lit THIS SUNDAY 1:30PM PST on @niftygateway," he wrote. "A couple years ago, me and the legendary label @interscope created this animation. To this day I still have people reaching out to show me love. That’s why I wanted to offer a remastered version of the “Shoota” loop."

While there is no price attached to the item just yet, we can imagine just how much some fans would be willing to pay for this. It's a cool collectible and one that stands to make Carti and RHYMEZLIKEDIMEZ a lot of money.