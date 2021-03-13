Playboi Carti is one of those artists that fans either love or hate and there really is no in-between. This was especially true after his album Whole Lotta Red came out. There were various people on the internet who were quick to hate on it, however, if you really delved into the project, you would quickly realize how unique and forward-thinking it is. The punk influence is all over the album and there is no denying that it does a lot of things really well.

In the midst of all of this, some fans have theorized that Carti is gay due to his mannerisms and his fashion sense. During a recent cover story with Highsnobiety, Carti spoke on these rumors and said that he is simply being himself. Needless to say, Carti doesn't care what you think.

“If your cross is straight, then I’m gonna put my shit upside down,” Carti said. “If you hate cigarettes, then I’m gonna smoke as many as I can. I’m anti-everything. I’m not going out my way to have people like, ‘Oh, what the fuck’s Carti on? Is he gay, or is he trolling?’ No, bro—I don’t give a fuck. I’m being myself. I wish I came in like this. But if you look at my career you see little signs of that shit. Even if I wasn’t wearing all black and all that shit, I always had a glimpse of this. ‘Oh yeah, bro out here, he on some whole other shit’—it’s always been me. From the moment I came into this game.”

At this point, Carti seems to be pretty comfortable in his own skin, and that won't be changing anytime soon, even if some fans are trying to take his individualism to a negative place.

