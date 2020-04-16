On our website, we have a ranking system that has remained consistent for years. A song/mixtape can be rated from "VERY HOTTTTT" TO "MAKE IT STOP." As of right now, the brand new song from Playboi Carti has a user rating of "MEH" which somehow seems right, considering the song is titled "@ MEH."

Returning from out of nowhere, Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti released his new video for the single "@ MEH." This moment has been a long time coming for the 23-year-old, who has been teasing his upcoming album Whole Lotta Red for the last year.

While it's still very early to tell if the song will stick with us for a matter of hours/days/weeks/months or even years, there is a case to be made for the defense of "@ MEH." However, the people critiquing the record have a point as well.

Fans seem to be drawn right down the middle on the high-energy track. On Twitter, the memes have begun flying, imagining how Carti fans are taking in his baby-voiced masterpiece while, on other boards, people are shitting all over the new release.

