Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin Extend 'FlySiifu's' With The Excellent '$mokebreak' EP

In February, dynamic lo-fi duo Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin linked up once again for the hazy, soul-sampling single "Blame." Following the success and critical acclaim of their previous collaborative album FlySiifu's, Hip-Hop fans were ecstatic about the news that the two rappers would be joining forces once again for a new project. Upon the release of "Blame," the duo also announced that it would be returning to its fictional record shop, explaining that their upcoming EP $mokebreak would also appear on the deluxe version of FlySiifu's.

Now, the Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin's highly anticipated EP as well as the deluxe version of Fly Siifu's have officially arrived. As previously reported, the lo-fi duo's latest release includes 10 smooth new tracks and features an abundance of guest features, including artists such as Mavi, ZelooperZ, Fousheé, and Koncept Jack$On, among several others.

Will you be giving $mokebreak and the entire Fly Siifu's (Deluxe Edition) a listen this weekend?

Tracklist:

Volume 1

1. Kin'tro

2. Fly Siifu's Voicemail

3. Suitcase Special

4. Runthafade

5. Foisey's Interlude (feat. $ilkMoney)

6. Richard Pryor

7. Open up Shop (feat. B. Cool-Aid)

8. Mind Right (feat. Liv.e)

9. Shloww

10. One Hit Moo Skit

11. Rick James

12. Black Bitches Matter Hoe

13. Spades'

14. 333GET@ME

15. Clean (feat. Liv.e)

16. Creme's Interlude (feat. Fousheé)

17. Waiting to Get Shot

18. Time Up

19. Demon Tyme Skit

20. Razberry

21. Pick up TF Phone

22. Dollar Dr. Dream

Volume 2 ($mokebreak EP)

1. $mokebreak

2. Oatmeal (feat. CHUCK STRANGERS)

3. 3 Dope Boys (feat. 3wayslim)

4. Shawty (feat. Big Kahuna OG)

5. L's (feat. Fousheé)

6. Good Word (feat. yungmorpheus)

7. Tha Divide (feat. ZelooperZ, Mavi, & Koncept Jack$On)

8. Remote Relocation (feat. Peso Gordon & B. Cool-Aid)

9. Blame

10. $moked outro