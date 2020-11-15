Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin Team Up For Collaborative Project "FlySiifu's"

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin dropped off a collaborative project, earlier this week, through Lex Records. FlySiifu's is the first record dropped by the duo.

Conceptually, FlySiifu's revolves around a theoretical record store run by both rappers and continually references back to this with voicemails left by customers. The two play off of each other with impeccable chemistry through their lo-fi sound. The project boasts a number of impressive credits from artists including Madlib, Jay Versace, Liv.e, Budgie, $ILKMONEY, Mejiwahn, and more.

The pair released a handful of music videos leading up to the album that you can check out here. Check out the tracklist and stream FlySiifu's down below.

Tracklist:

1. Kin’Tro – produced by Mejiwahn

2. FlySiifu’s Voicemail

3. Suitcase Special – produced by Budgie

4. Runthafade – produced by Lastnamedavid

5. Foisey’s Interlude featuring $ILKMONEY – produced by Foisey

6. Richard Pryor – produced by Playa Haze

7. Open Up Shop featuring B. Cool-Aid – produced by Ahwlee

8.Mind Right featuring Liv.e – produced by Jay Versace

9. Shloww – produced by iiye

10. One Hit Moo Skit

11. Rick James – produced by Ohbliv

12. Black Bitches Matter Hoe

13. Spades’ – produced by Graymatter

14. 333GET@ME – produced by iiye

15. Clean feat. Liv.e – produced by Lastnamedavid

16. Creme’s Interlude featuring Fousheé – produced by Creme

17. Waiting To Get Shot – produced by Malik Abdul Rahmaan

18. Time Up – produced by Madlib

19. Demon Tyme Skit

20. Razberry – produced by Ohbliv

21. Pick Up TF Phone

22. Dollar Dr. Dream – produced by Animoss