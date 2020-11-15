Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin Team Up For Collaborative Project "FlySiifu's"

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin dropped off a collaborative project, earlier this week, through Lex Records. FlySiifu's is the first record dropped by the duo.
Conceptually, FlySiifu's revolves around a theoretical record store run by both rappers and continually references back to this with voicemails left by customers. The two play off of each other with impeccable chemistry through their lo-fi sound. The project boasts a number of impressive credits from artists including Madlib, Jay Versace, Liv.e, Budgie, $ILKMONEY, Mejiwahn, and more.
The pair released a handful of music videos leading up to the album that you can check out here. Check out the tracklist and stream FlySiifu's down below.
Tracklist:
1. Kin’Tro – produced by Mejiwahn
2. FlySiifu’s Voicemail
3. Suitcase Special – produced by Budgie
4. Runthafade – produced by Lastnamedavid
5. Foisey’s Interlude featuring $ILKMONEY – produced by Foisey
6. Richard Pryor – produced by Playa Haze
7. Open Up Shop featuring B. Cool-Aid – produced by Ahwlee
8.Mind Right featuring Liv.e – produced by Jay Versace
9. Shloww – produced by iiye
10. One Hit Moo Skit
11. Rick James – produced by Ohbliv
12. Black Bitches Matter Hoe
13. Spades’ – produced by Graymatter
14. 333GET@ME – produced by iiye
15. Clean feat. Liv.e – produced by Lastnamedavid
16. Creme’s Interlude featuring Fousheé – produced by Creme
17. Waiting To Get Shot – produced by Malik Abdul Rahmaan
18. Time Up – produced by Madlib
19. Demon Tyme Skit
20. Razberry – produced by Ohbliv
21. Pick Up TF Phone
22. Dollar Dr. Dream – produced by Animoss