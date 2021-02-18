Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin Foreshadow Joint EP With "Blame"

Following last year's critically acclaimed collaborative album FlySiifu's, Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have teamed up once again to see if they can make lightning strike once again with another joint effort. Today, the dynamic and gifted duo released the first and only single from their upcoming $mokebreak EP.

"Blame" is a soulful lo-fi cut that fans of artists like MAVI and Earl Sweatshirt will eat up with ease, as Siifu and Anakin deliver virtuosic verses under the song's hazy Black Noi$e production. At times, the lyrics can get pretty muddled beside the crackling and shrieking sample, but like much of Siifu and Anakin's output, the luxurious vibe of "Blame" reigns supreme.

"Blame" is set to serve as the closing track to the duo's forthcoming $mokebreak EP, concluding a nine-track effort that features guest appearances from artists such as MAVI, 3WaySlim, Fousheé, YUNGMORPHEUS, Koncept Jack$on, and others. $mokebreak is due March 19 via Lex Records, and its songs will also be housed on the deluxe edition of FlySiifu's.

In honor of the upcoming record release, Siifu and Anakin will also broadcast a live-streamed performance from CORPUS studios in NYC, with support from MAVI, ANKHLEJOHN and THERAVADA.

Are you looking forward to Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin's follow-up to FlySiifu's?

Quotable Lyrics

Word for thought, keep your heart

Love is war, life's hard

These facts, where you wanna go?