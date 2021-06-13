mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pi'erre Bourne Brings Hypnotic Production & Laid Back Flows On "42"

Alexander Cole
June 13, 2021 09:39
130 Views
00
0
Image via Pi'erre BourneImage via Pi'erre Bourne
Image via Pi'erre Bourne

42
Pi'erre Bourne

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pi'erre Bourne's production is on another level right now.


Pi'erre Bourne had been teasing The Life Of Pi'erre 5 for a very long time, and as a result, fans were anxiously awaiting what he had in store. On Friday, Bourne finally delivered as he came through with 16 new tracks that have some incredible vibes and some of the best instrumentals we have heard this year. With each song transitioning into the other, Bourne has created a solid body of work that is filled with great tracks. One of those efforts is the song "42," which is a masterclass in contemporary hip-hop production.

Bourne's lyrics are braggadocious and nonchalant, while his flows are laid back and allow the production to do much of the work. The instrumental is filled with hypnotic bell sounds and some drums that help progress the track along further. It has been praised as one of the best tracks on the project, and it is easy to see why.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bendin' corners in the Rover, hope I don't crash the rental
Ice make her drop to her knees, we at the temple (Bendin' corners)
Boone off a Xan', sleepin' at the drive-through menu
She addicted to the Soss, boy, what's all in you?

Pi'erre Bourne
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  130
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pi'erre Bourne 42 The Life of Pi'erre 5 new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pi'erre Bourne Brings Hypnotic Production & Laid Back Flows On "42"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject