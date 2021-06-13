Pi'erre Bourne Brings Hypnotic Production & Laid Back Flows On "42"

Pi'erre Bourne had been teasing The Life Of Pi'erre 5 for a very long time, and as a result, fans were anxiously awaiting what he had in store. On Friday, Bourne finally delivered as he came through with 16 new tracks that have some incredible vibes and some of the best instrumentals we have heard this year. With each song transitioning into the other, Bourne has created a solid body of work that is filled with great tracks. One of those efforts is the song "42," which is a masterclass in contemporary hip-hop production.

Bourne's lyrics are braggadocious and nonchalant, while his flows are laid back and allow the production to do much of the work. The instrumental is filled with hypnotic bell sounds and some drums that help progress the track along further. It has been praised as one of the best tracks on the project, and it is easy to see why.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bendin' corners in the Rover, hope I don't crash the rental

Ice make her drop to her knees, we at the temple (Bendin' corners)

Boone off a Xan', sleepin' at the drive-through menu

She addicted to the Soss, boy, what's all in you?