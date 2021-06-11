Pi'erre Bourne Releases New Album "The Life Of Pi'erre 5" Featuring Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert

Pi'erre Bourne has come a long way since releasing The Life Of Pi'erre in September 2016. That year alone, he re-upped with two other full-length projects in the series before waiting a few years to release The Life Of Pi'erre 4. The 27-year-old producer/artist has spent much of the last few months teasing the fifth album in the pack, which has finally arrived by way of Interscope Records.

Featuring Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Sharc, The Life Of Pi'erre 5 is a bouncy project that highlights Pi'erre's strong suits as a woozy beatmaker and rapper. The artist goes deeper into his personal life this time around, including a phone call with his grandmother as the introductory track and referencing his family multiple times throughout the album. Of course, this is packed to the brim with bangers too.

Bourne says that this will be the final installment in this album series. "The TLOP series has been a crazy ride," he said. "I can’t wait for my fans to hear the album but I’m also hype to move onto the next chapter of my music."

This comes following the release of the "Sossboy 2" single with Uzi, which popped up this week.

What do you think of the new Pi'erre Bourne album?

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Switching Lanes (feat. Playboi Carti)

3. HULU

4. Couch

5. 42

6. Biology 101

7. YNS

8. Sossboy 2 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

9. Practice

10. 40 Clip

11. Retroville

12. Drunk And Nasty (feat. Sharc)

13. Amen

14. Groceries

15. Butterfly

16. 4U