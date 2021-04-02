Pi’erre Bourne Premieres His Enchanting New Single "4U"

Pi'erre Bourne has rightfully earned the distinction as one of the hottest producers in the game since breaking into the mainstream. His memorable The Jamie Foxx Show sampled producer tag "Yo Pierre, you wanna come out here," and knack for pairing airy flute melodies with traditional rap beats have both helped him leave a solid mark in modern rap. A double threat, the 27-year-old also gets behind the mic sometimes, reminding folks just what he's made of on his latest release "4U."

The self-produced sultry new single from the rapper-producer features him at his silkiest. Rhyming about a lady lover, Bourne skates over the wind instrument-littered trap beat in his signature style.

His last full-length album was 2019's The Life of Pi'erre 4, which arrived shortly after his Young Nudy collaborative project Sli'merre.

Alongside the song, the visual for "4U" is set to debut today at 1 p.m. on his official Youtube channel. As usual, check out the track below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I got all the f*ckin' cheese, like DiGiorno

I be hittin' all these f*ckin' speeds, got that turbo

(Yo, Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?)

Said she wanna pull up on me, keep my alert on

Said she been real, only she need somethin' to twerk on