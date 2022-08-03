Celebrities know that their jobs come with no shortage of criticism, and the latest social media trend seems to be calling out the wealthiest of the elites who seem to be emitting a few too many toxic fumes into the air due to exuberant use of their private jets.

While Drake and Kylie Jenner have been taking their share of the heat, it was reported just a few days ago that Taylor Swift is allegedly the one who causes the most air pollution with her frequent flights.

Taylor Swift at the Cats premiere in 2019 -- Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

A rep for the "Better Than Revenge" singer quickly shut down the gossip, telling BuzzFeed News, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," on Monday (August 1).

Since then, though, a photo has resurfaced on the internet of Swift seemingly hiding behind an umbrella while hopping off of a private jet. Page Six reports that the snapshot was taken at Hollywood Burbank Airport just last month on July 5th, while multiple social media accounts are alleging that it's much older – perhaps even dating back to 2018.

The timing of the picture's appearance online lines up with news that the Pennsylvania native has taken 170 flights since January, creating over 800 tons of carbon emissions.

No matter when the incriminating picture was snapped, it's undeniable that social media users are becoming increasingly fed up with celebrity's exuberant displays of their wealth. "Shakira's tax evasion and Taylor Swift's private jet trips serve as a stark reminder that amassing that kind of wealth is ALWAYS unethical and exploitative, no matter who does it."

"You've really gotta hand it to Taylor Swift's publicist," another person wrote. "'She generously rents out her jet to her poorer friends who can't afford their own personal jets to use' is the funniest possible way to put a spin on her carbon emissions."

It's been noted that the Speak Now starlet sold one of her jets – a Dassault Falcon 50 purchased in 2012 – back in 2020 in an attempt to cut down on her inventory.

[Via]