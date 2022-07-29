Spanish prosecutors are seeking a lengthy prison sentence for Colombian singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in her alleged tax fraud case, new reports from the Associated Press reveal.

On Friday (July 29), it was shared that – while no trial date has been set at this time – legal authorities are hoping to have the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker put behind bars for eight years and two months if convicted.

It's been noted that, back in May, Shakira's appeal against the case was dismissed. All the drama first became public knowledge as far back as 2018, and at the time, reports claimed that the songstress had failed to pay the equivalent of $15.5M in taxes between 2012 to 2014.

It seems that the main issue that's being debated is the 45-year-old's country of residence during the years in question – staying in a country for more than six months means a person is declared a resident for tax purposes. Prosecutors claim that she spent most of her time in Spain, though she has continued to dispute these allegations.

According to Shakira's reps, the case itself "[is] a total violation of her rights"; that statement came around the same time that her team reportedly turned down a proposed settlement in connection with the case, arguing that the mother of two had previously paid the amount she allegedly owed, plus interest.

Officials are said to have demanded a tax bill from all her global income during the relevant period – not just what was generated in Spain.

