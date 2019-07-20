Phora Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On "The Dream"

As he continues the campaign that leads toward his forthcoming independent Bury Me With Dead Roses album, Phora has returned with a new track in his latest "The Dream' offering. As has been his Modus Operandi with his mot recent drops, the California native shares a new clip to attach to the single.

In it, Phora delivers on a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle as he and director 6th Element enter an alternate universe in which Phora does not survive the near-fatal freeway shooting that left him injured back in 2015. The video "is a reminder to critics as wells as fans alike to celebrate the people you value today because tomorrow isn't promised," writes a press release.

Bury Me With Dead Roses arrives in a week. Until then, get into "The Dream."

Quotable Lyrics

And before you judge someone take a look in the mirror

Because at any moment anything can happen

Nothing is ever promised, but you can just imagine how It would be

So I give the type of love I want for me

Cuz one day it'll be my last and it won't just be a dream I mean