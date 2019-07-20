mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phora Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On "The Dream"

Milca P.
July 20, 2019 18:08
69 Views
10
1
CoverCover

The Dream
Phora

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Phora shares his latest track.


As he continues the campaign that leads toward his forthcoming independent Bury Me With Dead Roses album, Phora has returned with a new track in his latest "The Dream' offering. As has been his Modus Operandi with his mot recent drops, the California native shares a new clip to attach to the single.

In it, Phora delivers on a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle as he and director 6th Element enter an alternate universe in which Phora does not survive the near-fatal freeway shooting that left him injured back in 2015. The video "is a reminder to critics as wells as fans alike to celebrate the people you value today because tomorrow isn't promised," writes a press release. 

Bury Me With Dead Roses arrives in a week. Until then, get into "The Dream."

Quotable Lyrics

And before you judge someone take a look in the mirror
Because at any moment anything can happen
Nothing is ever promised, but you can just imagine how It would be
So I give the type of love I want for me
Cuz one day it'll be my last and it won't just be a dream I mean

Phora
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  69
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Phora new music Songs The-Dream
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Phora Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On "The Dream"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject