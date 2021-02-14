Phora Blesses Fans With Short And Sweet New Album "Heartbreak Hotel"

Anaheim artist Phora has been steadily impressing fans over the past couple of years with his emotionally honest brand of hip-hop, which sees the artist giving his deepest thoughts on his love life and the people around him. Back in 2020, Phora dropped With Love 2 which was a big hit amongst fans. Now, he is back with a brand new 7-track album called Heartbreak Hotel, which is a great project for anyone who is going through it on Valentine's Day.

Throughout the 19-minute runtime, Phora describes the pain he has experienced in his various relationships, and it makes for a melancholic vibe that is filled with guitar loops and somber drums. Tracks like "Loaded Gun" are particularly emotional, while the Destiny Rogers-aided "the art of letting go" also brings out the feels.

Stream the album below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. colorblind

2. Loaded Gun

3. im scared of falling in love

4. damaged inside

5. room 427

6. the art of letting go (ft. Destiny Rogers)

7. where do we go when there's nothing left?