Phora Drops New Album "With Love 2" Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, & More

Phora is back to being an independent artist following his departure from Warner Records, and he's ready to build on his past successes.

In recent weeks, the 26-year-old rap artist has been releasing gems from his new album, dropping singles with Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, and others. The Anaheim native has been working up to this moment and, finally, he has released his brand new studio album, With Love 2.

The project continues the themes from his 2016 mixtape With Love, including fifteen new songs packed with emotion and melody. Phora grabs features from Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, DaniLeigh, Toosii, and more.

Listen to his new album below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. To The People I Needed, Thank You For Leaving (feat. DaniLeigh)

2. Traumatized (feat. Toosii)

3. I Think You're Amazing, So Smile 4 Me

4. This Weekend (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

5. Stars In The Sky (feat. Jhené Aiko)

6. La Luna

7. Fake Smiles 2

8. What Happened To Us?

9. Like A Rose (Daniella's Song)

10. Cupid's Curse (feat. Kehlani)

11. Expensive Taste (feat. Tyla Yaweh)

12. Breaking Me To Pieces

13. Sinner Pt. 4

14. Destiny's Song

15. Love Yourself 2