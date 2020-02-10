Philip Rivers was a fixture of the Los Angeles Chargers for many years. When the team was in San Diego, there were various seasons where the team had a chance to go far in the playoffs and most of this was thanks to the Rivers' play. Now, Rivers is 38 years old and is nearing retirement. His statistics have been in decline over the last little while and it was becoming clear that the Chargers wanted to go in a different direction, albeit in a respectful way.

For the last few weeks, there have been rumblings that the Chargers and Rivers would be parting ways and today, those reports became a reality. In a statement on Twitter, the Chargers revealed that Rivers would be heading to free agency.

“In anything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful," Rivers said in a statement.

Fans were emotional on social media as they made sure to pay respects to one of the most beloved players in franchise history. Check out some of the best reactions, below.