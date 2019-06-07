Pharrell's "Letter To My Godfather" Is An Autotuned Ode To The Black Godfather

Pharrell Williams released a new song yesterday titled "Letter To My Godfather" which he recorded for the new Netflix documentary The Black Godfather. The doc, led by director Reginald Hudlin, will focus on the legendary entertainment trailblazer Clarence Avant and is set to premiere on Netflix on June 7th.

Pharrell is no stranger to contributing to soundtracks, having performed the iconic smash hit "Happy" for the Despicable Me movie, as well as several songs on Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures. Pharell’s new song closely follows the theme of the documentary - which will include interviews from a slew of notable names which includes Barack Obama, Lionel Richie, Snoop Dogg, Diddy and many more.

Pharell mixes things up on the track by using a good amount of auto-tune. The song opens up with a very Kanye West "Blood On The Leaves"-esque intro, and progresses into a leisurely upbeat, but contemplative, song written to pay ode to The Godfather. Pharrell employs his Neptune partner Chad Hugo on production and lyrics.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm sorry if this is a bore

But I wasn't seen in here before

So I toast him tonight

Wooh, uh

When your trajectory was off

And couldn't find true north, just lost

He would say, "Protect him, at all cost"

They would hang up the calls