Netflix recently unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming documentary The Black Godfather. The doc, led by director Reginald Hudlin, will focus on the legendary entertainment trailblazer Clarence Avant and is set to premiere on Netflix on June 7th. The film will place the music executive at the center of its lens in what culminated from a three-year-long analysis of Avant. The docufilm is set to feature interviews from a slew of notable names which includes Barack Obama, Lionel Richie, Snoop Dogg, Diddy and many more. Several industry titans have spoken on Avant's incomparable contribution to the music industry and so since the 1950s.

Precisely, Clarence Avant acted as a manager to jazz artists prior to discovering Bill Withers. Moreover, he went onto achieving important milestones which set the standard for African Americans in the entertainment industry. The latter includes "producing black-oriented theater productions and films, launching one of the first fully black-owned radio stations and offering his advice as a mentor to countless artists and executives." What makes his story even more remarkable is that he was able to achieve all of these things during the vehement Jim Crow era. His excellence, talent, and prowess are indubitably worth the applause.

[Via]