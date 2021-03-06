Once you reach a certain level of celebrity, it becomes less important to continue reaching for fame and more important how you aim to cement your legacy. Diddy and Jay-Z are both titular examples of this, with each of them multiplying their wealth in enormous ways by expanding their reach beyond the music industry to other entrepreneurial endeavors. Pharrell is another musical heavyweight who has expanded his reach beyond the industry, launching his popular street style brand Billionaire Boys Club back in 2005. His latest venture is opening up a South Beach Hotel 'The Goodtime' with Miami nightlife king David Grutman.



The project has been three years in the making now, with delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new interview the pair did with Ocean Drive magazine however, the pandemic proved to ultimately be in their best interest.

“The Goodtime will light up this community,” the Neptunes producer promised. “People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space and, of course, a good time.”

As the name suggests, Grutman explained the hotel will be a vibrant experience. “Pharrell said to me, ‘I think we should name it The Goodtime as one word—and really change the narrative,’” he said. “That’s been our whole vision for everything we’re doing. [In recent years], Washington Avenue has not been thought of as the star. We want to change that—this won’t be a place to just lay your head.”

Rooms start at $260 and booking is available on their site right now for the month of April. Would you be down to stay at The Goodtime? Let us know down in the comments.

