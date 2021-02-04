Pharrell Williams' foray into the sneaker world has been incredibly successful and fans are always anticipating the release of a new Adidas NMD Hu colorway. Thankfully, Pharrell's fans have been eating as of late thanks to an abundance of new offerings that released near the end of 2020. Now, in 2021, Pharrell is looking to kick things up a notch with a brand new colorway that will be almost impossible to cop.

In the photos below, we see an interesting double-stitched creamy colorway that also has some pink highlights on the back heel. "Human Race" is written in Korean on the top of the shoe, and we even get some blue on the midsole brick that is placed closer to the toe box. It contains that Hu aesthetic we've all come to know and love, but with a fun twist that adds a new layer to the silhouette.

As for just how limited it's going to be, only 250 pairs will be made available. The release date is Friday, February 5th, and only the Confirmed App, as well as the Billionaire Boys Club website, will have any stock. Let us know what you think of this silhouette, and whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas