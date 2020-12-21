If the opportunity ever presents itself for Pharrell Williams to lighten his own punishment by cooperating with the feds, you better believe he's taking it. On the latest episode of Drink Champs, in addition to claiming that Drake's deal with Adidas was a real thing, Pharrell spoke on snitching, admitting that he would absolutely do it in order to retain his own freedom.



David Livingston/Getty Images

It's been clear from the jump that Pharrell is not really a tough guy-- he's never tried to pass as a street dude, so that much shouldn't be surprising. On the new episode of Drink Champs, Pharrell speaks about why he would personally cooperate with the feds if he ever needed to, saying:

"Literally, I'm not a tough guy, I'm staying my ass inside and the f*cking FBI is on speed dial, bro. I'm not a f*cking tough guy," says Pharrell to the hosts of the show. "You people say things about snitching... I'm f*cking snitching! Don't talk to me about all that! Everybody plays their part, this is a movie, you guys, everybody plays their part. I am snitching! Don't do nothing around me, I'm not built for the jail life. I am snitching! The f*ck you mean? You can't get mad at me. I have a purpose, I have to be me, I have to do my job, and I have to play my part in this movie. And my part is, 'I told you not to do that sh*t, I told you I wasn't built for this, I'm really sorry but this is your deal. Your honor, jury, are you guys listening? I asked if he was gonna do it, don't f*cking tell me.' Everybody's not f*cking tough. You're not gonna go do 25 years in a condition that you know you are not built for because you wanna look tough. I am not f*cking tough. You know what I wanna look like? F*cking free and happy, living my life."

What do you think about Pharrell saying this? Watch his entire Drink Champs episode below.