Eli Manning recently revealed that he would be retiring from football after 16 seasons in the league. While his statistics were pretty average, Manning was able to win two Super Bowls against the dynasty that was Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots. Fans are already debating whether or not he is a Hall Of Fame and so far, people are split.

Manning's older brother, Peyton, is a legend of the game and retired after winning his second Super Bowl back in 2016. Now that Eli is on his way out of the game, Peyton is giving his thoughts on his brother's retirement. As you can imagine, Peyton is incredibly supportive of his little bro.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“I’m happy for Eli, because I know he’s at peace and he put a lot of time and thought into this decision,” Manning said according to the Denver Broncos Website. “But I am sad, because I won’t get to see him play anymore. And after my dad and Dan Marino, Eli really was my favorite player. So I have to find a new one. But for really 19 years going back to his three years at Ole Miss, 16 years in the NFL, I have enjoyed watching him play, watching him compete, watching him grow into a man. It’s been a heck of a run.”

