Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Eli Manning, will formally announce his retirement from the NFL at a press conference scheduled for this Friday, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan.

Manning had been the New York Giants’ starting QB ever since he replaced Kurt Warner during his rookie season in 2004, but he started just four games this past season as the team transitioned to rookie QB Daniel Jones. Rather than signing with another team as a free agent this off-season, the 39-year old signal caller has elected to retire as a member of the G-Men.

Over the course of his 16 years in the NFL, Manning earned Pro Bowl honors four times and was named Super Bowl MVP twice (2011 and 2017), following victories against the New England Patriots. He currently ranks seventh all-time in passing touchdowns (366) and seventh in passing yards (57,023).

Although he was benched in favor of the rookie midway through the season, Manning returned to the field in Week 15 for one final home game against the Miami Dolphins. He led the team to a 36-20 victory, bringing his career record to an even 117-117.

Check out some of the instant reactions to news of Eli's retirement, as well as some of those memorable highlights, in the tweets embedded below.