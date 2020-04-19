Peter Cottontale Drops Debut Album "Catch" Ft. Chance The Rapper, Daniel Caesar, & More

Peter Cottontale is taking us all to church on his debut album, Catch, featuring a whopping 31 artists including well-known collaborator, Chance The Rapper, as well as Daniel Caesar, Jeremih, Jamila Woods, and more. After working alongside Chance as a member of his band, The Social Experiment, for many years, Cottontale decided it was time to venture out onto his own with a solo project. The Chicago producer, who's worked on a ton of Chance's music in the past, delivered a 17-track contemporary gospel-hip-hop-R&B hybrid, with artists hailing from all different kinds of genres making contributions. Check out Catch and let us know what you think.

1. Do Your Thing ft. Darius Scott, Lil Rel Howery & Reeseynem

2. Do Your Thing (Skit)

3. Feels Like Church ft. Kirk Franklin, New Direction & TIFF JOY

4. He's Real Pt. 1

5. Prayer ft. Darius Scott, HOKO & Jack Red

6. Forever Always ft. Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar, Madison Ryann Ward, Rex Orange County & YEBBA

7. When I Get There ft. Cory Henry, Grace Weber, Jamila Woods, Jeremih, Jon Batiste, Maurice Mo Betta Brown & PJ Morton

8. Keys, Wallet, Phone, God ft. Jamila Woods

9. SAUL/PAUL ft. Madison Ryann Ward & Towkio

10. Don't Leave ft. Ant Clemons & Jess Connelly

11. Find You (New Jerusalem)

12. God Is Love ft. Fred Hammond & New Direction

13. Pray for Real ft. Chance the Rapper & ​tobi lou

14. Shoes ft. The JuJu Exchange & Thirdstory

15. He's Real Pt. 2

16. Hi 5 ft. Eryn Allen Kane, Grace Weber, Sing Harlem & YEBBA

17. Way Up High ft. Alan Parsons, Thirdstory & Tom Brooks