Pete Rock Drops Off New Single "Say It Again"

Mitch Findlay
October 17, 2020 09:21
216 Views
Pete Rock kicks off his new album "PeteStrumentals 3" with the lush and dynamic new single "Say It Again."


Pete Rock's name rings bells, especially where hip-hop purists are concerned. Boasting collaborations with emcees like Redman, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Westside Gunn, Mac Miller, Smoke DZA, Conway The Machine, and more, Pete Rock understands the importance of laying a strong foundation. And with his brand new album PeteStrumentals 3, the legendary producer has decided to bring a live band into the fold, switching up the style from his usual M.O. of sampling. 

"A lot of this album sounds like samples extracted from records," he explains, in an official press release. "We dress it up and add definition to what it is. It’s Hip-Hop, but have you ever heard Pete Rock not sample anything or work with a band? It’s exciting. I’m a musician, whether I’m sampling or not. Music is music; it’s what I think about it all day, every day." The fruits of his labor are evident on his new single "Say It Again," a two-part jam session that thrives off the groove you've come to expect. Boasting a lineup of hand-picked and highly experienced musicians on deck, the track serves as a promising glimpse at what's to come on 12-11-20. 

