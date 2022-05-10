Kris Jenner got spoiled this Mother's Day. As Page Six reports, Pete Davidson is just one of the handful of gentlemen who sent the Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch a beautifully curated bouquet in celebration of the holiday.

On Sunday, the reality star hopped on her Instagram Story to show off her many beautiful presents, even giving the 28-year-old comedian a sweet thank you post, despite the fact that he doesn't have social media.

"Thank you #petedavidson!!! Love you," she wrote below a snapshot of the pink, red, and green flowers. While Davidson has only been dating Kris' daughter, Kim Kardashian, for a few months now, it's already been reported that she's "obsessed" with the Saturday Night Live star.

Other bouquets for the world-famous Momager came from Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé, Travis Barker, who sent over a stunning all-white set, as well as the eldest sister's ex, Scott Disick, who selected over two dozen pink and yellow roses for his children's grandmother.

As if all of that weren't enough, Jenner also received a surprise from Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, who had white and pink roses delivered. "Thank you @realtristan13!!! Love you," she praised the NBA player.

While Davidson clearly showed Kris love this Mother's Day, it remains unclear if one of the five bouquets that appeared on Kim's Story came from her boyfriend or not.





In other news, earlier this month Netflix dropped off a teaser clip of the New York native's set from the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, during which he quips about his infamous feud with Kanye West from a few weeks back

