Kanye West and Pete Davidson's public back-and-forth has been arguably one of the most entertaining celebrity moments of 2022 so far, and now that Ye is taking some time away from social media, the comedian has been speaking out on how he handled the situation.

Recently, Davidson performed a standup set at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, during which he addressed his strained relationship with the rapper after he began dating Kim Kardashian late last year.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I had an AIDS scare this year," the 28-year-old joked in a clip shared by the streaming service earlier today (May 6th). In case you missed it, in the midst of one of his rants, Ye alleged that Davidson had the condition – a source later told TMZ that the claims were "nonsense."

The Saturday Night Live cast member also compared his girlfriend's ex to Robin Williams' character in Mrs. Doubtfire, a divorced man who dresses up as a female housekeeper in order to spend more time with his children.

"Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?" he asked.

Elsewhere in the set, Davidson addressed those who have been wondering if there's beef between him and Jack Harlow following the Kentucky native's appearance on DONDA 2, making it clear that the collaboration "didn't hurt his feelings."

"I would be hurt if I saw like, Bill Burr at Sunday Service," he said – check it out below.

