Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber had a short fling that lasted only a few weeks before things ended in what we would assume was an amicable way. Before the new year, we posted how Pete joked on Saturday Night Live that he was seeking some help around the same time things ended with the 18-year-old model. "I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces, and it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates," he said on air.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A source close to the situation now tells Page Six that the 'vacation' reports are true and Pete's relationship ended as he has a tendency to get "very intense."

"It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with," the source detailed, adding, “I think it’s safe to say that Pete has been getting some help.” After Pete ended his engagement with Ariana Grande, he went on to date Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale before his fling with Kaia. We can only hope Pete's vacation gives him everything he's looking for.