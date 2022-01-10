Pete Davidson doesn't have social media accounts of his own, but he still found a way to get a message about his dear pal, the late Bob Saget, out to his fans following the 65-year-old comedian's tragic death yesterday.

"I don't have social media so I asked Dave if he could post this for me," a Notes App screenshot, said to be written by the Saturday Night Live star and then uploaded by comic and writer Dave Sirius begins. "Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet."

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The 28-year-old then reflected on how the Full House star had a memorable impact on him from early on in his career. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff."

"He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in [any way] he [could] – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay," the New York native's heartfelt tribute continued.

Davidson's post came to an emotional end with, "I love you, Bob, it was an honour to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

Following Saget's unexpected passing, hundreds of other stars who were touched by his comedic antics and good spirit throughout his very full life have shared their own memories – read some of them here. RIP.

