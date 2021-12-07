Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly may be romantically linked to two of the hottest women in the world, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have time for their beloved bromance. Last night, the Saturday Night Live cast member and his recording artist friend went live on the Calvin Klein Instagram page, following Davidson’s earlier takeover of the account.

Last night’s stream saw the BFFs goof off together, with MGK pouring popcorn down the comedian’s throat, and The King of Staten Island actor applauding the 31-year-old on his package. “Nice stuff, by the way. I get it now. Good for you, good for you, dog, he teased. “I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind,” Kelly joked back.

The iconic collaboration got plenty of people talking, and earlier today, December 7th, the famous friends hopped back online to chat with followers once again, this time, from a nail salon.

“I still think we should be in a bubble bath. We should wash each other in our Calvins, in our undies and feed each other apples and stuff,” Davidson said, seemingly poking fun at Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian’s super hot SKIMS campaign from a few weeks back. “I agree,” The Dirt star responded, suggesting that he and his friend should also play some Sudoko as they soak.

In a more sentimental moment, MGK confessed that he wishes he and Davidson could’ve gone to high school together, saying that if he had a time machine, he would make it happen. “We both would have been losers, but at least [we’d be] together,” the “Wild Boy” singer said.

They then discussed a point in time a few years back, when the rapper-turned-rocker was sleeping on the 28-year-old’s couch, both of them admitting they felt “like losers” in high school all over again. “It was really nice to share the whole word hating you together,” the Staten Island native said, making light of the tough situation.

Check out our story on yesterday’s hilarious Calvin Klein livestream here.

[Via]