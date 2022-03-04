With Ye essentially harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson with music videos depicting his beheading of the comedian before burying him in the dirt, it makes sense that Pete is looking for somewhere to lay low for the coming weeks. It seems that with the help of some of his billionaire friends, he has found the perfect place, reportedly heading to space later this year with Jeff Bezos. Ye definitely won't be able to find him there...

Following reports of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian having dinner at Jeff Bezos' mansion in January, it is being reported that they had preliminary discussions about going to space on Bezos' Blue Origin.



"Pete is excited," said a source to Page Six. "They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized. He got on really well with Jeff when they met."

As of the time of this publication, it remains unclear when Pete and Jeff will be taking a flight to outer space. However, sources say they would like to go this year. Kim Kardashian will seemingly stay home and wait for her man to return to Earth.

Pete Davidson sure has had quite the level-up in recent years. Do you think he might consider staying in space to protect himself against the wrath of Ye?



