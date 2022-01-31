Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly dined with billionaire Jeff Bezos at his Los Angeles mansion, earlier this week, sparking rumors that they may be the next celebrities to venture into outer space on Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

It's unclear exactly what the group discussed at Bezos' home, which he purchased for $165 million in 2020. The property originally belonged to the Warner family.



Michael Cohen / Getty Images

Kardashian and Davidson have been dating since November 2021. An insider recently told E! News that the relationship is going well.

"It's all very light and fun. It's a huge change and just what she needs right now. She's enjoying it being easy and effortless," the source told the outlet. "Pete is charming and funny. They light up around each other and it's very sweet."

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

West recently began dating actress Julia Fox; however, he remains adamant about wanting to get back together with Kardashian.

On his recent track, "Eazy," West threatens to "beat Pete Davidson's ass." DJ Akademiks has also reported that West has begun spreading a rumor that Davidson has AIDS.

Check out pictures from Kardashian and Davidson's night with Bezos from TMZ here.

