The hype for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad sequel continues to build with every new announcement, with the newest one being the potential addition of Pete Davidson. According to Deadline, the Guardians of the Galaxy director and Davidson have not yet reached a final deal, and Warner Bros have not yet made a comment. However, it is being reported that the SNL star is working out a deal to appear as a “small cameo”.

Announcements of who will be in the movie have been slowly churning out. So far, it will include some of the same cast as the original movie such as Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney. There will also be new additions including Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, and more. Taika Waititi is also going to be a writer and director for the film. It’s also been reported that there will be a table read on September 11th, with production beginning soon after that in Atlanta. The movie is set to release on August 6, 2021.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In other news, the rumor that Pete Davidson is dating Margaret Qualley has now been confirmed. The two are currently at the Venice Film Festival where Seberg, Qualley’s new film, is being premiered.