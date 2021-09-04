Pell Returns With "Floating While Dreaming II"

Pell has returned to share his Floating While Dreaming II effort, following up on 2014's breakout project of the same name.

This time around, the New Orleans native checks in with 11 tracks, calling on the likes of Tony Williams, PJ Morton, and Malik Ninety Five among others to complete the outing.

"Ever since I dropped the first one, I wanted to make a second one," Pell recently told Melodic Mag of the process behind new album. "I kind of got in my head about the name holding too much weight, and now I think I’m finally at a place where all of my music is channeling the energy of the first music, and it’s okay to admit how important that album is. After I made the first album, I felt pressure to change things up on each album — I call it being “expectedly unexpected” — but the more I started doing that the more I realized I wanted to get back to this sound that felt comfortable to me more so than stray away from what I had already done."