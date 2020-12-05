All-star small forward Paul George says he wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, despite coming off a tumultuous first season with the organization.

MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze / Getty Images

“I’m my toughest critic,” he told the Associated Press, earlier this week. “I know what’s not good, what’s unacceptable. Last year was an unacceptable year for me. I know that.”

George averaged 20.2 points and 3.8 assists during the 2020 playoffs and was heavily criticized on social media. He also missed the first 11 games of the season following shoulder surgeries.

“I want to retire a Clipper… This is where my heart is and I’m happy,” he reaffirmed.

After the team blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round, the Clippers fired head coach Doc Rivers, who had been with the organization since 2013. He has since been hired by the Philidelphia 76ers.

“I do want to clear it up because the notion out there is I don’t respect Doc and I’m putting the blame on Doc,” George said. “I respect Doc. I think Doc is a helluva motivator and coach. It doesn’t mean I agree with everything that was done. They played harder than us and ultimately got past us.”

The 2020–21 NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22, 2020.

[Via]