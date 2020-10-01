Doc Rivers is highly regarded as one of the best coaches in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, the last few weeks have been hard for the NBA Title-winner as his former Los Angeles Clippers were bounced from the playoffs after being up 3-1. As a result of the disappointing finish to the season, Rivers was let go as the Clippers head coach but now, it appears as though he has gotten back on his feet fairly quickly. Over the past couple of days, Rivers has been speaking to the Philadelphia 76ers about their job opening, and now, he's been rewarded.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers have officially made Rivers their next head coach. The team recently fired Brett Brown after being swept in the playoffs and it was clear that they wanted someone with experience to take over. Rivers certainly fits that bill as he takes over a team with a ton of talent.

It remains to be seen how Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will adapt to Rivers although considering his championship pedigree, they will certainly be inclined to listen to him. He's a coach that demands respect and there is no denying he has the pieces in Philly to at least do some kind of damage in the Eastern Conference.

