Doc Rivers was given Paul George and Kawhi Leonard this season. As a result, the expectations were high as many felt they could make it to the NBA Finals and even win. In the end, the Clippers fell short as they were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs, despite being up 3-1 and having a large lead in the seventh game. Fans were disgusted with the result and Rivers shouldered much of the blame. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers decided to let Rivers go after seven years with the team.

Despite having solid teams throughout his tenure, Rivers was never able to get the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals. The franchise has never made it that far before any many felt like Rivers could be the one to do it. Instead, 2020 marked more of the same as this Clippers team just couldn't live up to the lofty expectations.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen who the Clippers will hire as their next head coach although, with Ty Lue as an assistant, they certainly have viable options.

