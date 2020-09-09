Moves are being made over in the Verzuz camp because the next installment of the beloved series has already been booked. The embers are still smoldering from the record-breaking episode with Monica and Brandy, and it looks as if two more women are set to take to the stage in the forthcoming epic event. It was announced on Tuesday (September 8) that legendary powerhouse vocalists Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will be sharing some of their most beloved classics that continue to be favorites decades after they were first released.

"Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one," Verzuz wrote on its Instagram page. The episode will be airing live from The Fillmore in Philadelphia and fans of all ages have already taken to social media to share in their excitement.

Meanwhile, the Verzuz between T.I. and 50 Cent continues to hang over hip hop fans' heads following the online verbal spat between the chart-topping rappers. It's unclear as to whether or not a face-off is actually in the works between these two, but if it ever was to materialize, it would be a battle that would break the internet. Check out a few reactions to the Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight news below.