Patrick Mahomes has only been in the league for a few years but he's already making history, becoming the player with the richest contract in NFL history today.

With two years left on his current deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has just announced a major extension on his contract, adding ten years to it and effectively making him the highest-paid player in the league.

The news was announced by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN," said the reporter.

In a later tweet, Schefter explained that the new deal gives Mahomes the richest contract ever. The exact terms of the contract are yet to be determined but, considering he's got the most expensive contract ever, we can only imagine what kind of bank he'll be making every year.

It's definitely a nice time to be a Chiefs fan.



Do you think Patrick Mahomes will be able to provide at his current level for the next twelve years of his contract? Will he end up being one of the best quarterbacks of all time? Only time will tell.