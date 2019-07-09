Patrick Mahomes was an absolute monster for the Kansas City Chiefs this past year as he threw for 50 touchdowns and was able to notch over 5000 yards. The team was just an overtime quarter away from making it to the Super Bowl and heading into next season, the Chiefs are one of the favorites to win it all. Considering his success, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has some pretty nutty fans. One of those fans showed off his fandom to the world during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mahomes was on the show and the fan showed the quarterback his "Champ Stamp." It's exactly what you think it is. The fan had a tattoo of Mahomes on his lower back which is a play on the term "Tramp Stamp." Mahomes thought that tattoo was actually pretty funny and went up to the fan with a Sharpie. That's when he signed the tattoo which had the whole crowd burst into a fit of laughter.

Unfortunately for the fan, the marker isn't permanent so it's going to be hard not to wash it off in the shower. He could always visit his local tattoo parlor and get a recreation of the signature put on his back but that would be overkill.

Perhaps the worst part about this tattoo is the fact that Mahomes hasn't even won anything yet.