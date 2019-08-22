PartyNextDoor has been relatively quiet since he dropped off his Seven Days EP back in 2017, but thankfully that looks to be coming to an end soon. Last month, Drake confirmed to fans at his OVO Fest that “new PND was on the way,” and now we have further confirmation of a new single.

Last night, Party took to his Snapchat to tease a new unreleased song, which we presume will be off his next album. “Is it true or faaaalse, is it gradual/ Tell me…” PND sings in the clip.

There’s no word yet as for what the song is called or when we might expect to hear it in full, but the whispers & rumors of his new album have been picking up over the months, so it’s most likely a taste of that.

For what its worth, Party did send out a rare tweet the other day as well, which read, “It’s all under control.” Maybe that’s foreshadowing the single? Or it could be completely unrelated, but something is definitely coming.

Check out the unreleased snippet (below) and keep it locked for more info on his upcoming album. Who’s excited to hear some new PND?