We're all learning much more about Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late music icon Michael Jackson. The 22-year-old entertainer has been opening up about her personal life in her candid Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, and on the most recent episode, Paris spoke openly about her multiple suicide attempts.



Back in 2017, Paris Jackson shared with Rolling Stone that she had attempted suicide in the past, but just last year, TMZ reported that the singer once again tried to take her own life. She bashed the news outlet and called them "f*cking liars" at the time, and now she's talking about what led up to the instances of self-harm throughout her life.

Paris Jackson admitted to being insecure about her looks because of her lighter hair and eyes, a vast difference from her other family members. After Michael Jackson died when she was 11-years-old, Paris stated that she then lived with her grandmother Katherine Jackson, switching from a home with strict rules to an environment where she could pretty much do whatever she wanted.

"A cousin called me fat and I was like, okay, so I can't do that anymore, and that's how I fell into self-harm," she revealed. "I would cut and burn myself. I never thought I would die from it because I was the one that was in control of the razor. I knew how deep I was going." Paris added, "Yes, I tried to kill myself many times." Because of her behavior, she was sent to a boarding school in Utah under the threat of being taken away by Child Protective Services. So, Paris spent a few of her high school years there. She's maintaining her mental health much better these days, but Paris did admit that her depression "comes in waves." Watch the episode below.