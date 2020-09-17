Paris Hilton just released her new documentary This Is Paris, showing her true self to the world for the first time ever. Until this point in her career, the famous businesswoman claims to have been portraying a character, stating in a new interview that she hasn't even been using her real voice.

"This entire time, I have been playing a character so the world has never really truly known who I am," said Paris, showing off her actual voice, which is far less whiny and baby-like than the one she's infamous for. "The real me is actually someone who's brilliant and I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just really good at pretending to be one."

During her new documentary, Paris sat down with her sister Nicky Hilton and discussed the socialite's aversion to vacationing. Nicky tells Paris that it's time to just chill and that, at 39-years-old, she should finally slow down. Paris wasn't having it though.

"Yeah, right," says Paris about the prospect of going to Hawaii without her phone to chill. "I can't because the schedule is too busy. I haven't been on a vacation in..."

Paris couldn't finish her thought because her sister cut her off to clock her. "Because you're greedy," said Nicky. "And you won't turn down a check."

The Simple Life star looks at her sister as if she knows she's spitting nothing but facts, shrugging and stating: "I just love making money." With a net worth of $300 million, that much was clear.

Watch Paris Hilton's new documentary below.

